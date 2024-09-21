Smash-and-grab burglars target Bucktown dispensary: Chicago police

Smash-and-grab burglars targeted Village Dispensary Saturday in the 1800-block of block of West Webster Avenue in Bucktown, Chicago police said.

Smash-and-grab burglars targeted Village Dispensary Saturday in the 1800-block of block of West Webster Avenue in Bucktown, Chicago police said.

Smash-and-grab burglars targeted Village Dispensary Saturday in the 1800-block of block of West Webster Avenue in Bucktown, Chicago police said.

Smash-and-grab burglars targeted Village Dispensary Saturday in the 1800-block of block of West Webster Avenue in Bucktown, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Smash-and-grab burglars targeted a Northwest Side dispensary early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the burglary happened at Village Dispensary in the Bucktown neighborhood's 1800-block of block of West Webster Avenue just after 4 a.m.

Suspects damaged the business' front window and took property from inside. They fled the scene inside a red SUV in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

