Smash-and-grab burglars target Bucktown dispensary: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, September 21, 2024 4:02PM
Smash-and-grab burglars targeted Village Dispensary Saturday in the 1800-block of block of West Webster Avenue in Bucktown, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Smash-and-grab burglars targeted a Northwest Side dispensary early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the burglary happened at Village Dispensary in the Bucktown neighborhood's 1800-block of block of West Webster Avenue just after 4 a.m.

Suspects damaged the business' front window and took property from inside. They fled the scene inside a red SUV in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

