Suspect causes fiery crash while fleeing traffic stop in Burbank, police say

BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect caused a fiery crash with a truck while fleeing a traffic stop Saturday in the south suburbs.

The incident began around 10:10 a.m. near West 79th Street and South Long Avenue in Burbank, police said.

A suspected wanted in a felony investigation was seen in a Chrysler 300 in a parking lot near the location, Burbank police said. When police attempted to do a traffic stop, the suspect fled at high speed.

The suspect crashed in a box truck on South Cicero Avenue, causing both vehicles to catch fire, police said.

Fire crews extinguished the flames and only minor injuries were reported, police said.

The driver of the Chrysler 300 was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

No further information was immediately available as Burbank police continue to investigate.