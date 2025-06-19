Burbank McDonald's remembers longtime 93-year-old customer 'Gene Gene The Dancing Machine'

A McDonald's in Burbank, Illinois is honoring longtime customer Gene Krzyskowski, know as "Gene Gene The Dancing Machine," who recently passed away.

BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban McDonalds is honoring the memory of a regular customer who recently passed away.

The restaurant in Burbank hosted a special ceremony for the man known as "Gene Gene The Dancing Machine."

Gene Krzyskowski, 93, was a beloved customer who entertained the crew and customers alike.

Krzyskowski's family said he was so sad after his wife of 63 years died. They loved dancing together, so they encouraged him to keep dancing.

So, he went to the McDonald's in Burbank, where there's live music on Wednesdays.

Wednesday night's ceremony included a commemorative plaque at Krzyskowski's favorite booth and lots of dancing.