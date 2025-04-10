C2E2 convention returns to Chicago's McCormick Place this weekend

The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo convention, or C2E2, returns to McCormick Place this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo is one of the biggest celebrations of comics, cosplay, movies and gaming.

C2E2 returns to McCormick Place this weekend.

ABC7 was joined in studio Wednesday by Reed-Pop Events Manager Chris D'Lando and Chicago cosplayer and FX artist Tristian "TrisRex" Johnson.

There are always lots sights to see and celebrities to meet at C2E2. D'Lando and Johnson shared what they are excited for this year

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

C2E2 runs Friday through Sunday at the McCormick Place South Building. More information can be found here.