Chicago shooting: Woman shot to death in Cabrini-Green, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, August 25, 2024 3:36PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot to death on the city's North Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Cabrini-Green neighborhood's 900-block of North Cambridge Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

A 20-year-old woman was outside when an unknown offender approached her on foot and fired shots, police said.

The victim, shot in her chest, was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

