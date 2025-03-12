Chicago leaders show support for pro-Palestinian activist, Columbia graduate detained by ICE

Mahmoud Khalil has a green card and was a leader of the pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University, his lawyer said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students and free speech activists in Chicago are continuing their fight on behalf of detained Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil.

Wednesday afternoon, ABC7 has learned the American Civil Liberties Union in Chicago is now joining Khalil's defense team in New York.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, representatives with the ACLU Chicago joined the Council on Islamic Relations and other immigrant rights representatives to decry Khalil's treatment.

President Donald Trump's administration has framed Khalil's detention and possible deportation as a national security issue.

Immigration rights groups say that's a lie and call it dangerous. They repeatedly argued that Khalil's detention by immigration officials is unconstitutional, saying the soon-to-be father was simply exercising his first amendment right to free speech.

"This apparently angered and upset political leaders in this country who believe they had the right to enforce their personal political opinions on this individual and on our nation by abducting him, weaponizing ICE, and weaponizing government agencies to penalize him and teach him a lesson," said Ahmed Rehab, Executive Director of Council on Islamic Relations Chicago.

"Today, in the city council, we are calling and we are introducing a resolution to call for the immediate release of Mahmoud Khalil by the U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement agency, ICE, and for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his detention," 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez said.

