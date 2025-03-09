Husband of woman found dead at South Loop high-rise arrested for assault, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The husband of a woman found dead last fall in the stairwell of a South Loop high-rise has been arrested.

Adam Paul Beckerink was arrested Friday on a warrant out of Berrien County, Michigan for aggravated assault. It's unclear if it's connected to his wife Caitlin Tracey's death.

According to court documents, Tracey fell 24 floors before landing at the bottom of stairwell on October 27. It was in the building where her husband lived.

Court documents also showed Tracey had accused Beckerink of abuse.

Beckerink was questioned after her death, but he was released without charges.

No further information about Beckerink's aggravated assault charge was immediately available. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

