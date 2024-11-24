24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Funeral held for woman who died at husband's South Loop condo after legal battle over remains

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, November 24, 2024 2:26AM
Funeral held for woman who died at husband's South Loop condo
A funeral was held for Caitlin Tracey by her parents Saturday after she died at her husband Adam Beckerink's South Loop condo last month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After a weeks-long legal battle, a funeral was held today for Caitlin Tracey Saturday.

She was found dead in the stairwell of a South Loop building last month.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The funeral service took place at Old Saint Patrick's Church.

Tracey was found dead October 27th, in the building where her husband, Adam Beckerink, lived.

Court documents show she had accused him of abuse.

Beckerink and Tracey's parents fought over possession of Tracey's remains. A judge ruled in favor of her parents.

READ MORE | Parents to retain custody of woman's body after death at husband's South Loop condo, judge rules

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW