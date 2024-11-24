Funeral held for woman who died at husband's South Loop condo after legal battle over remains

A funeral was held for Caitlin Tracey by her parents Saturday after she died at her husband Adam Beckerink's South Loop condo last month.

The funeral service took place at Old Saint Patrick's Church.

Tracey was found dead October 27th, in the building where her husband, Adam Beckerink, lived.

Court documents show she had accused him of abuse.

Beckerink and Tracey's parents fought over possession of Tracey's remains. A judge ruled in favor of her parents.

