Cake, cocktails & creativity: Chef Yivy serves up sweet fun at 'Sip & Swirl'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cake, cocktails and creativity come together at Sip & Swirl, a one-of-a-kind event from Chicago's own Chef Yivy, founder of Penthouse Sweets.

Happening June 21, the event invites guests to decorate cakes while enjoying custom cocktails in a fun, relaxed setting.

"It's about joy, healing, and creativity," said Chef Yivy, who also creates coloring books aimed at empowering women and families.

