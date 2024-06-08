'When it burnt down, it was a hit for the whole neighborhood'

Calumet Fisheries back in open for business months after fire shut it down

Chicago's Calumet Fisheries, a beloved smoked and fried fish shack on the Far South Side, is reopening Saturday morning months after a fire.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The beloved local smoked fish shack Calumet Fisheries on the city's Far South Side is back in business.

"It's been a struggle but you guys have been phenomenal. Welcome back," co-owner Mark Kotlick said to hungry customers.

They've been waiting months for this moment.

The restaurant at 3259 East 95th Street was forced to shut down after an electrical fire in November 2023.

"It's been in our family now for 76 years," said Kotlick. "It's a reopening I never thought we'd have to do, but it's a great feeling again."

Employees were up early, the fryer busy with pounds of shrimp and a seemingly endless amount of fish.

"We absolutely love it. I've been coming here for over years with my family," said customer Jody Healy .

Healy and her son traveled all the way from south suburban Frankfort to be among the first in line.

"The shrimp is really my favorite, but the smoked fish is phenomenal," explained Healy.

John Gonzales and his wife Melissa live nearby and grew up eating at Calumet Fisheries.

"My grandparents came here, my parents came here, brought us here. When it burnt down, it was a hit for the whole neighborhood," said Gonzalez.

Melissa says Calumet Fisheries' long-awaited return was worth the wait.

"I am so happy for the community. It's a staple in our neighborhood," she said. "Just having them reopen and seeing the people come from different places and all over, it's really nice to see. Everyone is happy to be back."