CFD fighting roof fire at Calumet Fisheries on South Side

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, November 21, 2023 7:45PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- CFD is fighting a fire on the roof of Chicago's famous "Calumet Fisheries" restaurant on the Far South Side.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in the 3200 block of East 95th Street, Chicago fire officials said.

No injuries were initially reporter, CFD said.

"Calumet Fisheries" is a famous seafood spot along the Calumet River.

The restaurant had just reopened last week after it was shut down at the end of October for failing a city health inspection.

Officials said they found evidence of rodents, including more than 100 mouse and rat droppings.

The city said the business needed to clean up grease and food debris and hire an exterminator before it could reopen.

SEE ALSO | Calumet Fisheries manager Carlos Rosas dies from COVID-19 at 41

This is a breaking news story, please check back for future updates.

