Man killed, 2 others critically injured in Calumet Park shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were shot, one fatally, in Calumet Park on Chicago's South Side on Thursday night, police said.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 9900-block of Crilly Drive.

Three men, a 25-year-old and two 26-year-olds, were in the park when they started arguing with another person, police said. That person then pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the men.

All three victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 25-year-old died, and the 26-year-olds are in critical condition.

Investigators recovered a gun from the scene.

No one is in custody.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood