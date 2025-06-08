24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
1 dead after West Side rollover crash on Eisenhower Expressway: ISP

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 8, 2025 11:37AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A West Side rollover crash on the Eisenhower Expressway left one person dead on Saturday night, Illinois State Police said.

ISP responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 290 at Leavitt Street around 10 p.m. That's near the Illinois Medical District.

A vehicle traveled onto the shoulder and struck a curb, causing it to roll over, ISP said.

The passenger in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver was not injured.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

Authorities did not immediately say what caused the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

