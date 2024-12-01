Car slams through Colorado home minutes after couple leaves to pick up food: VIDEO

One small decision may have saved a Colorado couple from being seriously injured.

AURORA, Colo. -- A family in Aurora, Colorado has a lot to be thankful for even after a driver smashed into their home last weekend.

The decision to go grab some takeout can sometimes feel inconsequential, but one minute after Bryan Gordilla and his girlfriend hopped in the car Sunday night, someone crashed into his home.

"The car pretty much just skipped the sidewalk, ran through this corner of the house and then rammed this truck all the way to the back of my room, destroying all these three walls," Gordilla said.

Video shows the driver running away from the scene as Gordilla returned home to find everything in his room destroyed.

"Yeah, it's pretty bad. I mean, it's the whole foundation of the house, so it's going to be pretty difficult to fix. And especially before the holiday. So, it's pretty difficult," Gordilla said.

Gordilla said they are staying at his sister's house while they wait for insurance to assess the damage.

"Obviously, you know, we don't wish bad on the person who did it, because you know, everyone has their own intentions. But, I mean, if they are caught, then I hope something can be done about the situation," Gordilla said.

"I'm just thankful that, you know, I made it out alive," Gordilla continued. "I mean, it's kind of hard to think about what would have happened to me. I mean, I'm just thankful that it didn't happen to me. So, I kind of just try to stay away from, you know, the worst of the situation."

The family is raising money to make repairs to their home.