Car wanted in connection with parent's shooting death outside Hillcrest High School, police say

A Hillcrest High School shooting in Country Club Hills left a parent dead on Saturday. A car is wanted in connection with the killing.

Car wanted for deadly shooting outside south suburban HS: police A Hillcrest High School shooting in Country Club Hills left a parent dead on Saturday. A car is wanted in connection with the killing.

Car wanted for deadly shooting outside south suburban HS: police A Hillcrest High School shooting in Country Club Hills left a parent dead on Saturday. A car is wanted in connection with the killing.

Car wanted for deadly shooting outside south suburban HS: police A Hillcrest High School shooting in Country Club Hills left a parent dead on Saturday. A car is wanted in connection with the killing.

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Police have released photos of a car wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened at Hillcrest High School Saturday afternoon.

Country Club Hills police said a man and his son were leaving a boys basketball tournament when multiple gunmen got out of the car and shot the parent to death.

Amanda Lenoir knows the loss. Her son, Marshawn Mitchell, just 14 at the time, was shot and killed after a high school football game at Hillcrest last September. Over the weekend, she started receiving text messages that violence had happened again.

"My heart goes out to the family. I feel for them," Lenoir said. "It's sad, because this kid will be traumatized for the rest of their life. They finished playing the game, and then now their parent is gone for the rest of their life. They will never forget that."

Country Club Hills police said a black Infinity Q50 sedan, pictured in the player above, approached the victim who was walking out of the school with his son.

According to police, multiple armed gunmen got out of the vehicle and began shooting. The father died from his injuries and the son was left unharmed.

At this point, police said, there is no evidence to suggest to victim was involved in any confrontation. The four suspects, now on the run, never entered the building.

According to police, the wanted car was last seen on the South Side of Chicago.

"This could have been avoided. The district is failing the community. They are failing the staff. They're failing the students, and it's heartbreaking to watch it happen to another family again," Lenoir said.

Lenoir said her son's case is still unsolved. She says she's been told by police there's plenty of evidence, but so far, no witnesses are willing to come forward.

"It's sad to know that this happened again when my son, like this parent, was only just trying to attend the game at a school where they felt like they would be safe and they lost their life," Lenoir said.

Bremen High School District 228 told ABC7 officers were present for the basketball tournament Saturday, and as far as they know, no suspect entered the school at any point during the incident.