Cardinal Blase Cupich reflects on papal conclave, selection of Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cardinal Blase Cupich, the Archbishop of Chicago, spoke with ABC7 Friday to reflect on his first papal conclave and the selection of Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV.

Released from confines of the Sistine Chapel and the weight of choosing the catholic church's ideal leader, six English speaking cardinals let off a little steam Friday.

"This is my first conclave and I hope my last," Cupich said.

Chicago's Cardinal Cupich entered the conclave as a perceived confidante.

"We all talk to each other about who we might vote for and why. So I'll just leave it at that," Cupich said. "I felt that I could trust other people and they could trust me."

That trust was broadcast to the world Thursday.

As Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV greeted the world, his colleague and hometown cardinal stood at his side, an armlength away.

"I had a bird's-eye view of all this being on the balcony, and I could see all the people there, many, many young people," Cupich said. "It looks like a flash mob."

Cardinal Cupich's view was a reverse of the world's Catholics.

"You could see, you know, he made that wonderful image," Cupich said. "He said that God embraces you just like the arms of the colonnade embrace everybody there."

Since that moment, the man the Eminences have known as "Cardinal Bob" will be known as Pope Leo -- the same, but different.

"So we're going to see a different person than the priest who grew up on the South Side of Chicago," Cupich said. "I think you're going to see the same priest, but maybe it's kind of like, you know, we had black and white TV. Now we have color. There's a little more definition."

Cardinal Cupich shared the following full statement Friday:

"In just two short weeks we have said goodbye to our beloved Pope Francis, entered a time of uncertainty and now have a remarkable event to celebrate as Catholics, Chicagoans and people of good will. The fact that more than 130 cardinal electors from more than 70 countries could come to a decision in less than 24 hours is a clear sign of the unity, so needed in a world torn by division and conflict.

"Many here know Pope Leo XIV as Robert Prevost, a classmate, friend and neighbor. Our pride in him as a native son is exceeded only by our pride in his service to the People of God and to our Church.

"A missionary, Pope Leo knows firsthand the needs of those at the margins and holds them close. We expect he will carry on the regard for the poor so associated with Pope Francis but will lead us and teach us in his own way. His choice of name recalls Pope Leo XIII who defended the dignity of workers at a time when concern for their rights was scarce. This earlier Pope Leo, generally considered the father of Catholic social teaching, placed our church firmly in the world, speaking against injustice and for peace. As wars and discord continue and some deny human dignity with their words and deeds, such a voice is clearly needed.

"I hope you will take a minute to say a prayer of thanksgiving to the Holy Spirit who surely was with us in this time. Let us rejoice that he has once again given us a Holy Father who will represent our values boldly and lead us to greater closeness with Jesus.

"Know that I am deeply grateful for the prayers you offered for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis. The outpouring of condolences, including from people of other faith traditions was remarkable. His example of a happy death was his last gift to us. It is my wish that people of the Archdiocese of Chicago and beyond now offer their prayers for Pope Leo XIV as he takes up the work of lighting the world with God's love."