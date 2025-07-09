Caregiver charged for stealing jewelry, money from 90-year-old, Shorewood police say

SHOREWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A caregiver is accused of stealing jewelry and money from a 90-year-old living at a assisted living facility.

On Monday, police arrived to Timbers of Shorewood at 100 North River Road.

A caller told police that Maryln C. Villalobos, 54 of Orland Park, had potentially stolen items from an elderly resident and had locked herself in the bathroom.

Police arrived before 2 p.m. and found Villalobos trying to flush jewelry down the toilet.

A 90-year-old resident said the jewelry was theirs.

She was arrested and taken to the police department for booking.

While at the station, police said the woman asked to go to the bathroom multiple times. She was allegedly trying to flush cash down the toilet.

She was charged with financial exploitation of the elderly, residential burglary, burglary, theft, and obstructing a peace officer.