Cary police investigating early morning crime spree with 10 cars burgled, 1 stolen

CARY, Ill. (WLS) -- Cary police are investigating an early morning crime spree in which 10 cars were broken into and items inside were taken, and one car was stolen by a group of thieves.

Police said the spree took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 11, in the area of First Street to the east, Silver Lake Road to the west, There Oaks Road to the north and Park Avenue in the south.

Police said they first got a call about the spree at 5:30 a.m., when a resident in the 300-block of Oriole Trail reported someone had tried to open the doors to their car parked in their driveway at about 4:48 a.m., which was recorded by their home security camera system.

Police said over the next several hours they received multiple other reports of items taken from inside cars, including purses, money, debit and credit cards and in, one case, two handguns.

Police said in most cases the vehicles were left unlocked, but in at least one case one of the thieves looking in through a car window using a flashlight and then smashed the window when they identified something they wanted.

Then, later in the morning, Cary police said they received a call about an abandoned car in a neighboring town which was traced back to a Cary resident, who did not know their car had been stolen that morning. Police said the car was stolen around the same time as the burglaries, and they believed the burglars used it as part of their crime spree before abandoning it.

Officers said the burglars, who appeared to be using three different cars, also stolen another vehicle from a neighboring jurisdiction. They also tried to use one victim's stolen debit card at a gas station in Chicago on Fullerton Avenue.

Police said they believe at least five people were involved in the crime spree, and that all suspects who broke into or tried to break into the vehicles appeared to be young adult or juvenile Black males. Severa had their faces covered, but one did not.

If you have any information about these incidents, contact Cary police. Police are also reminding residents to make sure to lock their car doors and keep valuables out of plain sight.

