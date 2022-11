Chicago FBI facility guard shack set on fire; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after a fire was set at the guard shack outside the Chicago FBI headquarters Friday afternoon.

Chicago firefighters said they put out the fire at 2111 W. Roosevelt quickly with hand pumps.

Officials with the Dept. of Homeland Security also responded to the fire call and took the suspect into custody.

No injuries were reported.