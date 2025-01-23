Cebu Chicago shares crispy crab scallion dumpling recipe from Restaurant Week menu

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Restaurant Week is almost here, and ABC7 Chicago is giving viewers an early taste in Thursday's Cooking up a Storm.
The festivities kick off Thursday night, with the annual first bites bash.
It showcases the city's award-winning restaurant scene, with delicious samples from top participating venues.
SEE ALSO: Cooking up a Storm with Logan Square's Bar Parisette
The sold-out event is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Field Museum.
On Friday, you'll be able to start eating at any of the spots participating in Restaurant Week.
Cebu Chicago is one of them.
They're a family-owned Filipino restaurant putting their own spin on traditional flavors.
Chef Malvin Tan joined ABC7 Chicago to make a crispy crab scallion dumpling, which is on Cebu's Restaurant Week dinner menu.
- 1 cup Crab Meat (Cooked), 1 Stalk of Scallion (Finely Sliced)
Sauce for Crab Filling
- 1/4 cup Soy sauce
-1/2 cup Oyster Sauce
- 1 cup Banana Ketchup/ Regular Ketchup
- 1 tbsp. Calamansi Juice / Lemon Juice 1/4 tsp Ground Pepper
Dipping Sauce:
-1/4 cup Soy sauce
- 2 tbsp. Chili Oil
- 1 tsp Calamansi / Lemon Juice
Cornstarch Mixture:
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 tbsp. Cornstarch
Directions:
- Combine all sauces for Crab Filling, sautee 1 tbsp. Garlic
- Add on 1 cup Crab Meat
- Add in 1/4 cup of the Crab Filling Sauce
- Mix in Finely diced Scallions (Green Parts Only)
- Wrap it with Dumpling Wrapper
- Combine Dipping Sauce
- Sear Dumpling for 2-3 mins till it develops a crust
- Add water halfway to the dumpling and cover with lid for about 10 minutes till dumpling wrapper is translucent
- Add in Cornstarch Mixture
- Open the pan let the mixture reduce till it develops a crust