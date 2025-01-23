Cebu Chicago shares crispy crab scallion dumpling recipe from Restaurant Week menu

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Restaurant Week is almost here, and ABC7 Chicago is giving viewers an early taste in Thursday's Cooking up a Storm.

The festivities kick off Thursday night, with the annual first bites bash.

It showcases the city's award-winning restaurant scene, with delicious samples from top participating venues.

The sold-out event is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Field Museum.

On Friday, you'll be able to start eating at any of the spots participating in Restaurant Week.

Cebu Chicago is one of them.

They're a family-owned Filipino restaurant putting their own spin on traditional flavors.

Chef Malvin Tan joined ABC7 Chicago to make a crispy crab scallion dumpling, which is on Cebu's Restaurant Week dinner menu.

Recipe

- 1 cup Crab Meat (Cooked), 1 Stalk of Scallion (Finely Sliced)

Sauce for Crab Filling

- 1/4 cup Soy sauce

-1/2 cup Oyster Sauce

- 1 cup Banana Ketchup/ Regular Ketchup

- 1 tbsp. Calamansi Juice / Lemon Juice 1/4 tsp Ground Pepper

Dipping Sauce:

-1/4 cup Soy sauce

- 2 tbsp. Chili Oil

- 1 tsp Calamansi / Lemon Juice

Cornstarch Mixture:

- 1/2 cup water

- 1 tbsp. Cornstarch

Directions:

- Combine all sauces for Crab Filling, sautee 1 tbsp. Garlic

- Add on 1 cup Crab Meat

- Add in 1/4 cup of the Crab Filling Sauce

- Mix in Finely diced Scallions (Green Parts Only)

- Wrap it with Dumpling Wrapper

- Combine Dipping Sauce

- Sear Dumpling for 2-3 mins till it develops a crust

- Add water halfway to the dumpling and cover with lid for about 10 minutes till dumpling wrapper is translucent

- Add in Cornstarch Mixture

- Open the pan let the mixture reduce till it develops a crust