Celebrate National Burrito Day with Guzman y Gomez's delicious offerings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday is National Burrito Day, the perfect excuse to enjoy a delicious burrito! Celebrate with Guzman y Gomez, offering their signature breakfast burritos and other fan-favorites like nacho fries.

Known for fresh, authentic Mexican fare with a modern twist, Guzman y Gomez has six Chicago-area locations in Naperville, Schaumburg, Crystal Lake, Buffalo Grove, Deerfield, and Evanston. Stop by for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and treat yourself to a flavorful celebration!