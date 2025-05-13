24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
3.3-magnitude earthquake felt south of Champaign, Illinois: USGS

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 13, 2025 3:05PM
LERNA, Ill. (WLS) -- A 3.3-magnitude earthquake hit downstate Illinois Monday night, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The USGS said the earthquake hit about 11:45 p.m. near Lerna, Illinois, which is about 50 miles south of Champaign.

It was not immediately clear if the quake caused any damage.

Moderately frequent earthquakes take place in the Illinois basin - Ozark dome region, the USGS said.

The largest historical earthquake in the region was a 5.4-magnitude quake that damaged southern Illinois in 1968.

Moderately damaging earthquakes strike somewhere in the region each decade or two, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once or twice a year, the USGS said.

Earthquakes in the central and eastern U.S., although less frequent than in the western U.S., are typically felt over a much broader region, officials said.

