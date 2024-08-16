Ed Burke co-defendant Charles Cui sentenced to more than 2 years in prison

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ed Burke co-defendant Charles Cui has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Judge Virginia Kendall sentenced Cui, Burke's long-time associate, to 32 months in prison, which is just over two-and-a-half years. Cui must also pay a $50,000 fine.

Cui, an immigration lawyer and a real estate developer, was convicted on bribery charges related to allegedly contacting Burke about a zoning matter and then retaining Burke's law firm for a property tax appeal.

The government had requested a 52-month sentence.

Kendall cited the fact that 53-year-old Cui was an attorney, that he initiated a bribed attempted and that he obstructed justice.

Kendall said Burke, in contrast, received only a two-year sentence because of his great age, 82, and extensive history of good works.

