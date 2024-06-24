Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke to be sentenced Monday for corruption convictions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former powerful Chicago Alderman Ed Burke will get sentenced on corruption charges Monday.
Last December, a jury found Ed Burke guilty on 13 counts for abusing his position to solicit and extort private legal work and other benefits from companies.
Another co-defendant was also convicted. A third defendant was acquitted of all charges.
Federal prosecutors are asking for a 10-year sentence for Burke. His attorneys want a judge to give him home confinement or probation.
The legal team for the longest-serving alderman in Chicago history filed a motion Friday asking to wait until the U.S. Supreme Court hands down its ruling in a *separate case involving bribery charges.
But the judge denied that request to delay sentencing.
All parties are ordered to appear in court Monday at 10 a.m.