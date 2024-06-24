Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke to be sentenced Monday for corruption convictions

Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke is set to be sentenced Monday for his bribery, attempted extortion and racketeering corruption convictions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former powerful Chicago Alderman Ed Burke will get sentenced on corruption charges Monday.

Last December, a jury found Ed Burke guilty on 13 counts for abusing his position to solicit and extort private legal work and other benefits from companies.

Another co-defendant was also convicted. A third defendant was acquitted of all charges.

Federal prosecutors are asking for a 10-year sentence for Burke. His attorneys want a judge to give him home confinement or probation.

The legal team for the longest-serving alderman in Chicago history filed a motion Friday asking to wait until the U.S. Supreme Court hands down its ruling in a *separate case involving bribery charges.

But the judge denied that request to delay sentencing.

All parties are ordered to appear in court Monday at 10 a.m.