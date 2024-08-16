Chicago shooting: Man shot to death while getting into vehicle in Chatham ID'd, officials say

A Chatham shooting in Chicago left a man dead in the 7900-block of South Wabash Avenue, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death while trying to get into his vehicle on the South Side on Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Chatham neighborhood's 7900-block of South Wabash Avenue just before 6:45 a.m.

A 30-year-old man was getting into his vehicle when armed suspects approached him and fired shots, police said.

Police said the victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Nicholas A. Hughes.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction and are not in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

