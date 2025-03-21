2nd cheer coach charged with stealing $38K from Lake Zurich school district, police say

Lake Zurich, Illinois school cheer coaches Kaylin Dietrich and Gabriele Kelly are facing theft and money laundering charges.

Lake Zurich, Illinois school cheer coaches Kaylin Dietrich and Gabriele Kelly are facing theft and money laundering charges.

Lake Zurich, Illinois school cheer coaches Kaylin Dietrich and Gabriele Kelly are facing theft and money laundering charges.

Lake Zurich, Illinois school cheer coaches Kaylin Dietrich and Gabriele Kelly are facing theft and money laundering charges.

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (WLS) -- A second suburban cheerleading coach turned herself into police on charges that she stole money from a school district, police said Thursday.

Kaylin Dietrich, of Crystal Lake, allegedly stole more than $38,000 from Lake Zurich District 95.

Dietrich, 33, is facing theft and money laundering charges.

Prosecutors say she stole the money with former coach Gabriele Kelly, who is also charged.

The Lake Zurich Police Department asked anyone with information to contact them at 847-719-1690.