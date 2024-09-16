Chef from Fulton Market restaurant featured on 'The Bear' shares Green Bean Terrine recipe

Chef Lucas Trahan from Chicago's Ever Restaurant in Fulton Market shared a Green Bean Terrine recipe on Cooking up a Storm.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago is still Cooking up a Storm in honor of the Emmy Award-winning show "The Bear."

It took home 11 Emmys Sunday night.

Several local restaurants are the backdrop for scenes in the hit show.

Lucas Trahan, the chef de cuisine at Ever Restaurant in Fulton Market, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday.

He made Green Bean Terrine.

Ingredients

- Green Beans

- Water

- Salt

- 600g coconut water

- Silver gelatin

Directions:

Trim and wash the beans. Once clean, ready a pot for blanching and an ice bath for shocking. Blanch the asparagus for 2-3 minutes. Be sure not to overcook them. They need to be soft enough to slice, but not mushy or brown. Place the beans directly into the ice water to cool them down.

Bring coconut water to a boil, and strain through a coffee filter.

Bloom 2 sheets of gelatin for every 100g of coconut water; warm coconut water to about 120F, and melt the gelatin.

Using terrine molds that have been sprayed and lined with plastic, arrange the beans carefully inside in a way that is visually appealing. Once the gelatin mixture cools to about 95-100F carefully pour the liquid over the beans and into the terrine. Fill in up about 90% of the way, and tap it on a surface to release any bubbles. Put this into a cooler and allow it to quickly set. After a few minutes, or the top layer has begun to firm up, pour the top 10% layer into the terrine. This should prevent the beans from floating, and allow them to be just covered.

Allow this terrine to cure overnight before slicing.

