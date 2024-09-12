Publican Quality Meats shares signature mortadella, burrata sandwich recipe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago cooked up a storm in honor of the Emmy nominated show "The Bear."

Several Chicago area restaurants are the backdrop for scenes in the show.

Head Chef and Butcher Rob Levitt of Publican Quality Meats in the Fulton Market District joined ABC7 Chicago on Thursday.

Levitt shared the recipe for the PQM Mortadella and Burrata Sandwich.

Ingredients:

-2 slices PQB Sesame Sourdough

-6 oz. PQM Mortadella, very thinly sliced

-2 oz. Pistachio Butter

-4 oz. Burrata Cheese

-Pinch Sea Salt

-1 teaspoon Saba Olive Oil

1. Drizzle one side of each slice of bread with a little olive oil and toast on a griddle or cast iron skillet.

2. Spread the burrata on the non toasted side of 1 piece of bread and sprinkle with sea salt.

3. Gently fold the mortadella slices in half, and then again in half into loose triangles to pile on top of the burrata.

4. Spread the pistachio butter on the non toasted side of the other piece of bread.

5. Drizzle the saba over the mortadella and close the sandwich.

Pistachio Butter:

-1/4 lb. soft butter

-6 oz. pistachios, toasted

-Half a teaspoon salt

Zest of half a lemon

Zest of half an orange

