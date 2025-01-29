Waukegan hospital requests coroner to be removed from Chelsea Adolphus' death investigation

The CEO of Vista Medical Center East spoke on the death of Chelsea Adolphus.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Top officials of a Waukegan hospital filed a court request to have the coroner removed from the death investigation of Chelsea Adolphus.

Chelsea Adolphus, 28, was identified as the woman who died at Vista Medical Center East last week.

Preliminary autopsy results show she died of hypothermia after she was locked out of the hospital, according to Lake County, Illinois Coroner Jennifer Banek.

Vista Medical Center East CEO Kevin Spiegel held a press conference regarding the death investigation of Adolphus.

On Monday, Banek held a press conference voicing concerns on the hospital's ability to care for patients. Banek is a former employee of the hospital.

"It is important to work in a detail collaborative and expedient manner. Not only out of the respect for the family, but also the sake of our community trust," Spiegel said.

The CEO was accompanied by dozens of hospital staff showing their support.

Spiegel shared concerns that Banek's actions are "retaliatory" and accused her comments of being inaccurate.

The CEO said the hospital filed a request to the court for an emergency injunction to have Banek removed from the investigation.

"Vista Health System expect a thorough, fair and unbiased investigation to be conducted in order to bring clarity and closure to this heartbreaking situation," Spiegel said.

Attorney Ben Crump is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon on behalf of Adolphus' family.

Family said Adolphus was a kind, friendly woman who would help anyone in need. They are devastated by her death and still trying to understand how it happened.

"We want to know exactly what happened from when my sister set foot in that facility," brother Paul Adolphus said.

Relatives said she had gone to the hospital for a relatively minor medical issue and was due to be discharged soon. It's not clear how she got on the roof of Vista Medical Center. Investigators said the door to the roof locked from the outside.

