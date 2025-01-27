New details released after woman found on Waukegan hospital roof dies

A woman, 28-year-old Chelsea Adolphus, died after being found Thursday on the roof of Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, officials said.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- New details were released after a woman died hours after being found on the roof of a Waukegan hospital.

Chelsea Adolphus, 28, was identified as the woman who died at Vista Medical Center East last week.

On Monday, Lake County, Illinois Coroner Jennifer Banek released more information regarding Adolphus' death.

Hospital personnel found Adolphus on the roof of the second floor on Thursday morning, Banek said.

Banek added that video shows Adolphus leave her room around 2 a.m. on Thursday. She was found seven hours later on a roof, wearing only a hospital gown.

The coroner said the victim's body temperature was about 50 degrees when she was found.

Hospital staff attempted to resuscitate her for 14 hours, until she was pronounced dead around 11 p.m., according to Banek.

Banek voiced her concerns on the hospital's ability to care for patients. She cited how the hospital lost their trauma designation last year.

"American Healthcare Systems must be held accountable to provide safe, quality healthcare to Waukegan and its surrounding communities," Banek said. "It has repeatedly fallen short by failing to meet its financial obligations to vendors, clinical providers, the City of Waukegan for its water bill, in addition, to $1M owed in back taxes."

Adolphus' death was due to hypothermia as a result of cold exposure, according to the preliminary autopsy results from the coroner's office.

ABC7 has yet to receive a response to a request for comment from the hospital.

