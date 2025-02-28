Chester Palusiak, 72 man with dementia, missing from Calumet City

Chester Palusiak - who suffers from dementia was last seen on February 13 at 165th and Wentworth in Calumet City.

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban community is banding together in the search for a missing 72-year-old man.

Friends and family call Palusiak a beloved member of the community who spent many years driving kids to church on Sundays.

"He just has such kindness, passion and unwavering commitment to others and it's left a lasting impact on many lives and we are just determined to find him and bring him home," family friend Geneva Cummins said.

Organized search efforts are underway.

