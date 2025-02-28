24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chester Palusiak, 72 man with dementia, missing from Calumet City

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, February 28, 2025 11:04AM
Man, 72, with dementia missing from Calumet City
Chester Palusiak - who suffers from dementia was last seen on February 13 at 165th and Wentworth in Calumet City.

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban community is banding together in the search for a missing 72-year-old man.

Chester Palusiak - who suffers from dementia was last seen on February 13 at 165th and Wentworth in Calumet City.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Friends and family call Palusiak a beloved member of the community who spent many years driving kids to church on Sundays.

"He just has such kindness, passion and unwavering commitment to others and it's left a lasting impact on many lives and we are just determined to find him and bring him home," family friend Geneva Cummins said.

Organized search efforts are underway.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW