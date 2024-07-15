Chicago Air & Water Show 2024 includes U.S. Navy Blue Angels, new stunt pilot RJ Gritter

The show happens along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach serving as show center.

The show happens along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach serving as show center.

The show happens along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach serving as show center.

The show happens along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach serving as show center.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2024 Chicago Air & Water Show line was announced on Monday.

The event takes place along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street near Lincoln Park.

The show center, which is has free admission, will be at North Avenue Beach from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Headliners include the iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights.

Stunt pilot RJ Gritter will make his debut at the show aboard his acrobatic Decathalon 150 CS.

Trojan Phlyers will be aboard their historical North American Aviation Company T-28B aircraft.

Herb Hunter, the "Voice of the Air and Water Show" for more than 35 years also returns to narrate spectators through each performer's aerial choreography.

The show is happening on August 10 and 11.

Featured military performers include:

-U.S Navy Blue Angels flying F/A-18 Hornets.

- U.S Navy F-35C

-U.S Marine Corps F-35B

-U.S Air Force C-17

-U.S Air Force KC-135

-U.S Air Force KC-46 Pegasus

-U.S Air Force B-1B

-U.S Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

-U.S Army AH-64

-U.S Air Force/Maryland Air National Guard A-10

-U.S Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin Search & Rescue (SAR)

WATCH | Chicago Air and Water Show: ABC7's Stephanie Wade jumps out of plane with US Army Golden Knights

Civilian stunt performers include:

-RJ Gritter Decathlon Aerobatics

-Trojan Phlyers - T-28 (2-ship)

-Bill Stein Edge 540

-Kevin Coleman Red Bull Aerobatic Pilot

-Susan Dacy - Big Red Stearman Biplane

-Ed "Hamster" Hamill - Folds of Honor Biplane

Audio description will be available for those who are blind/low vision both days of the event; register at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82598113869

For more information, about parking or public transportation, click here.

READ ALSO | Chicago police summer safety plan juggles DNC, festivals, parades, concerts, teens and more