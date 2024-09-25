Midway Airport to open first-ever passenger lounge 'The Club MDW'

The Club MDW is located between Concourses A and B.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to celebrate the first-ever passenger lounge at Midway airport on Wednesday.

Service will be available to all passengers regardless of the airline and class of service.

Anyone with a boarding pass can purchase a daily ticket for $50. The ticket includes food, drinks and a more comfortable environment.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The lounge opens to the public on Thursday at 4 a.m.

