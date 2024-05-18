Former state facility near Midway Airport may be used as new Chicago police district

A former Illinois state facility on West 63rd Street near Midway Airport may be used as a new Southwest Side Chicago police district headquarters.

A former Illinois state facility on West 63rd Street near Midway Airport may be used as a new Southwest Side Chicago police district headquarters.

A former Illinois state facility on West 63rd Street near Midway Airport may be used as a new Southwest Side Chicago police district headquarters.

A former Illinois state facility on West 63rd Street near Midway Airport may be used as a new Southwest Side Chicago police district headquarters.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A major step was taken Friday toward bringing a new Chicago police district to the Southwest Side.

Legislation passed in Springfield would transfer a state facility at 5400 West 63rd Street, right near Midway Airport, to the City of Chicago for the price of $1.

Alderpeople want to open a new police district headquarters there.

They say the current district on the southwest side is the busiest and largest by population, ranking first for all crimes committed across the city.

Official plans for the building have not yet been announced.