Chicago animal shelters unite for citywide adoption event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- PAWS Chicago, in collaboration with Chicago Animal Care and Control and other local rescue groups, will host Rescue Together, a large-scale citywide adoption event.

A series of events were held across multiple locations on Saturday and Sunday, March 30.

The goal is to find loving homes for 100 pets in one weekend. Admission is free.

The weekend events will culminate in an adoption event featuring homeless cats and dogs from seven local rescues on Sunday, March 30 at NEWCITY lifestyle and entertainment district.

Adoption fees vary by organization. Chicago Animal Care & Control will be waiving their adoption fees for this special event.

Rescue Together is a collaborative effort aimed at increasing adoptions, reducing the number of homeless animals, and enhancing community involvement. The partnership between PAWS Chicago and CACC builds on a long 28-year history of working together to save lives and address the surge in homeless pets affecting Chicago and beyond.

Here are the shelters that participated in the effort: PAWS Chicago, Chicago Animal Care & Control, Anderson Humane, Border Tails Rescue, Chicago English Bulldog Rescue, Forever Fortunate Felines and St. Sophia's Forgotten Felines.

ADOPTION EVENT LOCATIONS:

Sunday, March 30:

PAWS Chicago | 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 1997 N. Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL

Chicago Animal Care and Control | 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at 2741 S. Western Ave.

NEWCITY Lincoln Park | 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at 1457 Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60642