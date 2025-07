Chicago area car dealerships taking part in 'Drive for the Troops'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a change to this year's "Drive for the Troops" in Chicago.

The fundraiser for active-duty service members has a new name and is now running through all of July at more than 80 Chicago-area new car dealerships.

Jim O'Brill is with the Chicago Automobile Trade Association joined ABC7 to talk about what's happening for the next few weekends and how to help.

For more information, visit DriveChicago.com.