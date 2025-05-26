Chicago area to mark Memorial Day with ceremonies, parades

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parades and special observances will take place across the Chicago area for Memorial Day.

Arlington Heights

The parade will kick-off at 9:30 a.m. The parade lines up on Sigwalt/Davis streets from Sigwalt and AH Road going East. Members of the Special Olympics will be marching in the parade.

A ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park located at Chestnut and Fremont in Arlington Heights.

Aurora

The Memorial Day Parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Benton Street and River Street. This year's Grand Marshal is Arlen Peterson, a U.S. Army Veteran, longtime community member, and a recent cancer survivor. Marching bands will fill the parade with music from Aurora's talented youth at East Aurora High School, West Aurora High School, Waubonsie Valley High School, Scullen Middle School, and Fischer Middle School, along with the Aurora Roosevelt American Legion Band. Other crowd favorites, such as the electrifying South Shore Drill Team, the Lamplighters Barbershop Chorus, Costumers with a Cause, the Phillips Park Zoo, the Aurora Public Library's Bookmobile, the East Aurora NJROTC, the West Aurora High School Cheer Team, and Diamond Dancw Academy will help to energize Aurora for this 157th anniversary of Memorial Day.

Batavia

There will be an 11 a.m. ceremony at VFW Post 1197, 645 S. River St. Includes the Batavia Community Band, wreath-laying, POW/MIA tribute, and rifle salute.

The Decoration Day Cemetery Walk will take place from 10-10:45 a.m. at the Depot Museum. A walking tour through West Side Cemetery featuring stories of Batavia's Civil War veterans. Weather permitting.

Blue Island

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will be the featured speaker at the annual Blue Island Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at 11a at Memorial Park, 12800 Highland Ave., Blue Island.

Carpentersville

A Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony is happening at 10 a.m. in Veterans Garden, Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave.

Chicago

In Grant Park, Chicago Mayor Crandon Johnson and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will join other elected and community leaders to Commemorate Memorial Day.

-The Chicago Chapter of The Vietnam Veterans Group Will Hold a Wreath Laying Ceremony At 9 a.m. At The Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Wabash And Wacker along the Riverwalk.

-Veterans Against the War (formerly called Iraq Veterans Against the War), Vietnam Veterans Against the War (VVAW) and Veterans for Peace will gather in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. The organizations will come together to demand a more just foreign policy that adheres to international laws. The Memorial Day observance will also draw attention to the cuts on the Veterans Affairs Administration and the toll those cuts are taking on veterans. The event will begin with an 11 a.m. speaker program, there will be a wreath laying ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial located at 24 East Wacker Drive along the riverwalk.

-South Side Memorial Parade

Residents of the South Side will host a wreath laying ceremony at 10 a.m. at 7750 S Emerald Avenue. Senator Tammy Duckworth will attend. The 10th annual South Side Memorial Day parade is taking place today at 11 a.m. The parade will start at 77th and Emerald and travel west on 79th Street until they get to 81st and Racine. Afterwards, members of the community will enjoy family friendly entertainment at Veterans New Beginnings at 8140 S Racine.

-Rosehill Cemetery Ceremony

Rosehill will host a Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony in conjunction with Tattler Post #973, Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, Chicago Light Artillery, Daughters of the American Revolution and local dignitaries/elected officials. The ceremony will celebrate past and present veterans. "Avenue of Flags" to display 165+ USA flags of deceased veterans. Costumed Union soldiers of the Chicago Light Artillery to discharge a Canon Salute. The parade will kick-off at 10 a.m. from Rosehill Drive and Ashland Avenue. There will be a ceremony at the Rosehill Veteran Garden after the parade at 10:45 a.m.

Crown Point

-The American Legion Post 20 and the City of Crown Point will host the annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony today. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m., with staging at the Cal Ripken Little League parking lot along Joliet Street. The parade begins on Joliet Street, goes to Main Street south to Wells Street and ends at the Historic Maplewood Cemetery.

At 11 a.m., there will be a brief ceremony at the Historic Maplewood Cemetery in recognition of those who sacrificed for our freedom with a presentation from Jim Laud Sr. of Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors Northwest Indiana.

Elburn

-Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. at Blackberry Township Cemetery (Route 47 & Keslinger Road). Procession starts at 10 a.m. from Lions Park, 500 Filmore St.

Elgin

-Catholic Mass along with a combined color guard, rifle salute and the playing of taps at 8:30a at Mount Hope Cemetery, 1001 Villa Street.

-A rifle salute and taps will be played at 9a at Lakewood Memorial Park, 30W730 Route 20

-At 9:40 a.m., the Elgin Navy Club and the Elgin Marine Corps League program, which pays tribute to veterans interred at sea, will spread flowers into the Fox River, host a rifle salute and play taps at Elgin Veterans Memorial Park, 270 N. Grove Ave.

Elmhurst

-The 107th Annual Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade is kicking-off at 9:30 a.m. at York and Third St. and will make its way to Wilder Park. Starting from Third Street, the parade will head south on York Street to Second Street, veer east along Robert Palmer Drive through the underpass and west back to York Street, south on York Street to Church Street, west on Church Street to Prospect Avenue and north on Prospect Avenue past the Veterans Memorial.

At 11am, there will be a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at Wilder Park located at 175 S Prospect Ave.

Geneva

-Memorial Day Parade / Ceremonies : Monday, May 26 - Geneva will honor Memorial Day on Monday, May 26, with early morning ceremonies starting at 6:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, followed by stops at the State Street Bridge (6:30 a.m.), Kane County Memorial (6:45 a.m.), and the WWI Monument at the Geneva Township Senior Center (7:10 a.m.).

The Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10:00 a.m., staring at the Geneva train station and moving down Third Street and ending at Wheeler Park.

A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. featuring the Geneva High School Choir and Marching Band,. Note: Third Street and the intersection at State Street will be closed; parking restrictions begin at 8 a.m.

Huntley

Memorial Day Ceremony: Monday, May 26 at 11 a.m. at Huntley Cemetery.

Hoffman Estates/Schaumburg

-The Memorial Day Observance that will be held today in both Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg. The Hoffman Estates portion of the event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Hoffman Estates Veterans Memorial site located in front of the Hoffman Estates Police Department at 411 W. Higgins Rd. Immediately following the lowering of the flag in Hoffman Estates, the observance will move to Schaumburg for a 10:45 a.m. ceremony at the St. Peter Lutheran Church & School, 202 E. Schaumburg Rd. in Schaumburg.

Kaneville

-Memorial Day Program: Monday, May 26 at 10 a.m. Includes historical presentation and choir performance, followed by a march to the cemetery and refreshments at the Community Center.

Montgomery

Memorial Day Ceremony: Monday, May 26 at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery.

Naperville

Ceremonies at various veteran memorials around Naperville, beginning with a service at 7:45 a.m. at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial at city hall.

-Other ceremonies will be conducted at 8:15 a.m. at the GAR Monument in Naperville Cemetery; at 8:35 a.m. at Veterans Park, 100 E. Gartner Road; at 9 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, 911 North Ave.; and at 9:25 a.m. at the Burlington Square Doughboy monument, 307 N. Ellsworth St.

-The Memorial Day parade kicks-off at 10:30 a.m. from West and Jackson all the way to Central Park.

Memorial Day Mass, Palatine

The Archdiocese of Chicago will celebrate Memorial Day with a Field Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine.

The Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Cemeteries will host its annual field Masses at 21 cemeteries throughout Cook and Lake counties. Guests will pray for peace and honor those who have served this country and remember the fallen. Active members of the military and veterans will receive a special blessing during the liturgies followed by the playing of "Taps."

Park Ridge

The Parade will commence at 10 a.m. starting from the intersection of Cumberland and Talcott Road. The 1.2 mile Parade route will end at the steps of the Park Ridge City Hall where an announcer will narrate all groups and participants as they march past Hodges Park. We expect over 16,000 participants & spectators.

South Elgin

Memorial Day Dedication: Friday, May 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the new Public Safety Center, 50 S. Water Street, there will be a Veterans Plaza Paver Dedication. The ceremony will recognize more than 150 veterans who have been honored with engraved pavers at the Veterans Plaza. The event will include the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner and remarks from veterans who helped plan the plaza.

St. Charles

Memorial Day Events: Monday, May 26 6:00 a.m. - Flag raising at Baker Community Center followed by cemetery processions. 10:00 a.m.

Parade begins at 6th and Main Streets. 10:45 a.m. - Memorial service at the Freedom Shrine (Rain location: St. Charles Fire Station).

Skokie

The Village of Skokie will honor all those who have died in service of the U.S. military at its annual Memorial Day observance ceremony at 11a at Skokie Village Green (between Village Hall and Skokie Public Library) near 5155 Oakton St.

Woodridge

The Woodridge Memorial VFW Post 1578 is sponsoring the parade. It steps off at 9a from Lisle-Woodridge Fire District Station 52, 75th Street and Woodridge Drive, and proceeds north on Woodridge Drive, then east on Center Drive to Woodridge Memorial Park, Center Drive and Janes Avenue.

Wheaton

The American Legion Post 76 will host a Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 10 a.m. in Wheaton. The parade begins at the corner of Union Avenue and Hale Street proceeding west on Union Avenue, turning south on West Street, and ending at the Wheaton Cemetery.

