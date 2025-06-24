Semi rolls over, shuts down NB I-55 in southwest suburbs, police say

The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash involving a semi shut down the northbound lanes of I-55 on Tuesday morning.

Chopper 7 was over the scene as traffic began to back up for at least 12 miles as crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash happened at about 6:07a.m. on the Stevenson near County Line Road, according to Illinois State Police.

The semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

ISP said the driver was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

By 7 a.m. traffic was backed up at least 12 miles on the northbound lanes.

It is unknown when lanes will reopen.