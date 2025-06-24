24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Semi rolls over, shuts down NB I-55 in southwest suburbs, police say

Stephanie Wade Image
ByStephanie Wade WLS logo
Tuesday, June 24, 2025 12:00PM
Semi rolls over, shuts down I-55 in south suburbs: ISP
The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash involving a semi shut down the northbound lanes of I-55 on Tuesday morning.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Chopper 7 was over the scene as traffic began to back up for at least 12 miles as crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash happened at about 6:07a.m. on the Stevenson near County Line Road, according to Illinois State Police.

The semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

ISP said the driver was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

By 7 a.m. traffic was backed up at least 12 miles on the northbound lanes.

It is unknown when lanes will reopen.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW