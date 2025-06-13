Chicago-area woman says 3 family members among over 240 killed in Air India plane crash

A Chicago-area woman said three of her family members were among those killed in a London-bound Air India plane crash after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago-area woman is mourning the deaths of three family members in the crash of an Air India flight.

The Boeing Dreamliner crashed in a residential neighborhood moments after takeoff from the city of Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The flight was headed to London.

Officials said 241 people on board the plane and at least five people on the ground were killed.

Afia Taju, who lives in the Chicago area, told ABC7 her mother, brother and brother-in-law were among the victims.

In a statement, she said in part, "It is with unimaginable sorrow and broken hearts that we confirm the tragic loss of three beloved members of our family."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.