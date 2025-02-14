Chicago Auto Show rolls into final weekend at McCormick Place

On Sunday, runners ran through the McCormick Place for the Miles Per Hour Run for Day 2 of the 2025 Chicago Auto Show.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the final weekend to check out the 2025 Chicago Auto Show.

"Friday Night Flights" is back for another round. people can sample local craft brews. it's a ticketed event.

if you're going to the Chicago Auto Show Friday, a reminder about the food drive. Donate three cans of food and you will receive a coupon for $5 off a full adult admission.

This comes after the First Look For Charity raised $2.4 million for 18 local charities.

The fundraiser's been going on for 33-years and has brought in more than $65 million for local charities.

