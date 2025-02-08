24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago Auto Show 2025: Doors to open on Saturday morning for Day 1 at McCormick Place

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, February 8, 2025 12:51PM
Doors will open at 10 a.m. for Day One of the 2025 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is full speed ahead on Saturday at McCormick Place for the return of the nation's largest auto showcase.

Doors open at 10 a.m. for day one of the 2025 Chicago Auto Show, marking the event's 117th year.

Now is your chance to see and test some of the newest tech that is driving us into the future.

The highlight this year is the return of Stellantis after the automaker went on a hiatus last year.

And there is something to do for everyone.

There is a family zone, with all kinds of interactive experiences and video game simulators to test out.

The auto show goes until Feb. 17.

