Chicago Cubs sweep White Sox in Crosstown Classic series at Wrigley Field

Chicago baseball Crosstown Classic fans descended on Wrigleyville after a man was shot near Wrigley Field the night before a Cubs-White Sox game.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs swept the White Sox in a Crosstown Classic series this weekend after winning the third game Sunday at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs beat the Sox 6-2 Sunday after winning 7-3 on Saturday and 13-3 on Friday.

ABC7 caught up with Cubs and White Sox fans ahead of Friday's game at the friendly confines.

"I think the North Side's got it this year," Cubs fan Tim Fessler.

The atmosphere was taken to another level Friday ahead of another Crosstown Classic rivalry series.

"Do I want them to be good? Yeah, but as long as we beat the Cubs, we get to take over Chicago," White Sox fan Hector Razo said.

Fans of both teams packed the bars, and many of them were rocking some gear honoring Pope Leo. Sox fans took an early win there, embracing the fact that he is from the South Side and that's where his fandom lies too.

"That was wishful thinking by some of the Cubs fans, to be honest with you, the man is a South Sider. I imagine that's where his allegiances lie, which is great," Callahan said. "Everybody needs help these days, right?"

But fans of both teams are just happy Pope Leo is one of Chicago's very own.

"That was amazing it was truly a blessing for all the Chicagoans and we're all blessed to be here on a beautiful day," White Sox fan Joe Kelly.

The rivalry has lost some competitiveness in recent years.

"There's something about Wrigleyville the sun the temperatures this is the kickoff to summer," Cubs fan Tom Van Ness said.

The fans said this is a rivalry where records just don't matter, and they're here to enjoy baseball in Chicago.

"It brings out the best of Chicago," Razo said. "Everybody's united. Somebody roots for the North Side, somebody roots for the South Side, but at the end of the day, we're all together we're all here to have fun."