Fans concerned ahead of Crosstown Classic after shooting near Wrigley

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's two baseball teams face off on Friday in the first Crosstown Classic of the season.

It comes after a man was shot just steps from Wrigley Field on Thursday night.

A woman says she's horrified after witnessing the whole thing, right outside Murphy's Bleachers.

"Hopefully no one ever has to experience that again. It was absolutely horrifying," Allyson Jefferson said.

Jefferson said she is grateful to be walking her dog outside Wrigley Field. She said she was sitting down for dinner with her boyfriend when the shooting happened.

Investigators say it was just before 7 p.m. Thursday when shots were fired near the corner of Waveland and Sheffield.

The motive for the shooting still unknown. Witnesses said the gunfire was between two groups of young men.

Jefferson said they ultimately ran and hid in the bar and restaurant's office on the second floor.

"I was so horrified I was crying. I actually ended up getting sick in the office because I was so scared," she said.

Investigators say a 26-year-old man was shot in the arm. He is expected to be okay.

Investigators say a person of interest was taken into custody but was later released.

A weapon was also recovered on scene.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood