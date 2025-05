Chicago beaches open for season for Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It may not feel like it, but today is opening day for Chicago beach season.

All beaches will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Over the past few years, there had been a shortage of lifeguards which affected hours.

But according to the Chicago Park District, the number of lifeguard applicants has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

Chicago's 22 beaches will be open through Labor Day.