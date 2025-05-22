Chicago Mayor Johnson to speak on summer safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend | LIVE

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 22, 2025 4:16PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- With beaches set to open and a holiday weekend looming, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to speak at a summer safety press conference Thursday morning.

Lakefront beaches officially open Friday, and will remain open through Labor Day.

It's unclear if Chicago Mayor Johnson would support a 'snap curfew.'

There are several Chicago festivals, events and concerts this Memorial Day weekend, and the Navy Pier fireworks start at 10 p.m. Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Chicago City Council delayed a vote on a so-called "snap curfew" for minors. The ordinance was introduced in an effort to curb the "teen takeover" trend in the city.

Johnson is expected to speak at a South Side park at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

