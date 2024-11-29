Chicago Bears fire head coach Matt Eberflus

ESPN Radio's David Kaplan breaks down the Bears drafting Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze.

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears have fired head coach Matt Eberflus.

This is the first time in the 100-plus year history of the franchise the Bears have made an in-season head-coaching change, ESPN said.

Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown is now taking over as the Bears' interim head coach, per sources.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said on X that Eberflus held a press conference to discuss the state of the Bears earlier Friday, then got fired before noon.

The Bears have a six-game losing streak after losing to one of the best teams in the league on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit.

Detroit has now won 10 straight, and sits atop the NFC North.

All eyes were on quarterback Caleb Williams to see if he could continue the growth he's shown over the past few weeks.

The Bears ended up botching a comeback, losing 23-20 as time ran out on the Bears' final play of the game.