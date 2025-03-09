Chicago Bears host historic college women's flag football game at Halas Hall

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A historic flag football game was held Saturday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest

There was no better way to honor International Women's Day than by making history at the Walter Payton Center with two women's college teams facing off.

Chicago Bears brass told ABC7 this is just the beginning of their plans for including women in football.

The flip of the coin made for a historic moment in the sport of football across Illinois.

Women's flag football teams from Rockford and Benedictine University faced off Saturday marking the first collegiate matchup of its kind in the state's history.

"HERstory right... International Women's Day... it's just the most exciting place to ever play football," Benedictine women's flag football head coach Caroline Schwartz said.

The Bears played a pivotal role in the event, hosting the game at the Walter Payton Center, which is located at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.

The team's president, Kevin Warren, said this has been a goal of the organization before he even arrived to Chicago.

"There's just so much we can do and I think what this shows... professional football... the Chicago bears can really be an amplifier for great things," Warren said.

"At the beginning with the ladies, before the game started, I said, 'Close your eyes take in this moment... this is surreal,'" Bears scout Ashton Washington said.

Both teams gave plenty for fans to cheer about, and the women on the field soaked up every moment as they represented a step forward in the sport.

"I mean it's amazing, I'm just happy to keep getting better and better and just opening up more opportunities for girls everywhere," Benedictine flag football athlete Leilani Garcia said.

While the moment is special in itself for everyone involved, the Bears and the entire NFL have much bigger plans ahead for the women.

"Some of these women out here will be coaches and scouts and general managers and owners of professional sports teams," Warren said. "I'm really grateful that I'm even associated with an event like this."

Rockford took the win over Benedictine in the historic game.

"It just means a lot to me to be able to do this while other people couldn't and do my best at it and excel." Rockford flag football athlete Madison King said.

The hope is to have many more of the games hosted by the Bears and other NFL teams in similar atmospheres.