Chicago Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael dies at 67 after ALS battle, family spokesperson says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Legendary Chicago Bears defensive tackle Stephen "Mongo" McMichael has died at age 67 after a battle with ALS, a family spokesperson confirmed to ABC7.

McMichael waged battles on the football field, dismantling opposing quarterbacks with strength and intimidation that helped bring the Lombardi trophy to Chicago as a member of the 1985 Bears.

And that is how the former defensive tackle wanted to be remembered.

McMichael, who controlled the interior of the line for the Bears' famed "46 defense," was an All-Pro during the 1985 Super Bowl championship season and in 1987. He played in a franchise-record 191 consecutive games from 1981-1993. His final season was with Green Bay in 1994.

During his 13 seasons with the Bears, McMichael placed himself firmly in the record books, with the second most sacks in team history and ranks behind only Hall of Famer Richard Dent, and third most tackles. He was a ferocious on-field presence that had no off switch.

But it was after football that the Texas native became synonymous with Chicago, as the city embraced Mongo as a wrestler, performer, coach and radio personality. He even unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Romeoville in 2013. The city affectionately nicknamed him "Ming The Merciless" and "Mongo" after the character in "Blazing Saddles" who knocked out a horse.

He was larger than life, with a fearless personality that remained when he was diagnosed with ALS in 2019.

"I've turned into, from the entertainer to just somebody in the house, a fan. I'm so glad football season's on; I get to sit here and watch games. I had taken for granted and wasn't watching sports like I used to," he said at the time. "Don't take for granted what you've got in your life. You're going to regret it."

With his wife Misty always by his side, Mongo fought ALS with relentless bravery, returning to Soldier Field in December 2023 to receive the Les Turner ALS Foundation's first-ever Courage Award.

As his body continued to deteriorate, McMichael never gave up. In January 2024 he got the news he'd been fighting for: the Bears legend was finally selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

McMichael's induction was the crowning moment of a hall of fame life on and off the field.

He is survived by his wife Misty and daughter Macy.