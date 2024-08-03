Bears great Steve McMichael to join Hall of Fame at Homer Glen home amid ALS battle

Chicago Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael is preparing to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday while he battles ALS at his Homer Glen home.

Chicago Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael is preparing to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday while he battles ALS at his Homer Glen home.

Chicago Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael is preparing to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday while he battles ALS at his Homer Glen home.

Chicago Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael is preparing to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday while he battles ALS at his Homer Glen home.

HOMER GLEN, Ill. (WLS) -- Three former Chicago Bears will join the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday: Devin Hester, Julius Peppers and Steve "Mongo" McMichael.

There's a big party planned for "Mongo" in the suburbs. He can't travel to Canton, Ohio, for the ceremony as he battles ALS, so they are bringing the celebration to him. https://abc7chicago.com/post/chicago-bears-legend-steve-mongo-mcmichael-unable-travel/14923890/

Hall of Fame president Jim Porter is travelling to McMichael's home in Homer Glen to present the former Bears star defensive tackle with his gold jacket and bust as part of the Class of 2024's enshrinement ceremony.

READ MORE | Misty McMichael reflects on emotional journey ahead of Mongo's Hall of Fame induction

Accompanying Porter will be McMichael's wife Misty, their daughter Macy and HOF former Bears teammates Richard Dent and Jimbo Covert. They all arrived by plane early Saturday morning.

This may be the first time the Hall of Fame has done a ceremony like this away from Canton. McMichael however, is bedridden with ALS and unable to travel. Many of his loved ones have said they believe he has beaten the odds to survive long enough to see this, they come. And it is quite a moving but private celebration inside.

An ESPN camera is recording it for air and ABC7 will show that later Saturday.

Hall of Fame officials say they have to head right back to Canton Quiqley for the live celebration there this afternoon.

He had to wait 30 years but McMichael becomes the sixth member of the '85 Bears Super Bowl team to get into the Hall of Fame.

Former Chicago Bear players spoke to ABC7 outside of his house.

"It's a privilege and honor to be down here to respect an honor him," said former Bear Mike Hartenstein. "What a great achievement and well deserved.

"You think back to all the times that you spent out there on the field in practice and just being around one another - man it was great feeling it was great time," said former Bear Jim Osobrne. "We were all young energetic, our bodies didn't ache."

Another celebration was held Thursday in Chicago ahead of McMichael's induction. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears played in the Hall of Fame Game Thursday in Canton, Ohio.

An All-Pro defensive tackle in 1985 and 1987, McMichael played in a franchise-record 191 consecutive games from 1981 to 1993 and ranks second to Richard Dent on the Bears' all-time sacks list with 92 1/2. His final NFL season was with Green Bay in 1994.

Whether he was terrorizing opponents or discussing the Bears on sports talk radio, the man known as "Ming The Merciless" and "Mongo" after the character in "Blazing Saddles" who knocked out a horse remained a prominent presence in Chicago long after his playing days ended. He also spent five years in professional wrestling in the late 1990s.

McMichael's brash personality and willingness to say whatever was on his mind made him a natural for professional wrestling. It also got him ejected from a Cubs game in 2001 for calling out home plate umpire Angel Hernandez during the seventh-inning stretch.

He began working for World Championship Wrestling at the height of the "Monday Night Wars" with the World Wrestling Federation, starting as a color commentator and later joining Ric Flair in the "Four Horsemen" group.

McMichael was born in Houston and starred at Texas from 1976-79, becoming a consensus first-team All-American as a senior. He entered the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

McMichael became one of the most feared players on what might be the greatest defense ever assembled. With Hall of Famers Dan Hampton, Mike Singletary, Dent and McMichael, the 1985 Bears demolished just about everyone in their path on the way to the franchise's lone Super Bowl championship.

He played 15 years in the NFL - 13 with Chicago. Now, McMichael gets one more moment of glory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

