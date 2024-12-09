Board to vote on Chicago Bears property tax deal in Arlington Heights

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Monday the Arlington Heights Village Board are expected to vote on a tentative property tax deal with the Chicago Bears.

Under the deal the Bears would pay $3.6 million a year in taxes for the former Arlington Park racetrack site.

The Bears purchased the property last year with the intention of building a new stadium there.

Despite that, the team says it is focused on building the new stadium on the lakefront.

Monday's special meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.

In a statement last month, the Bears said, "The Chicago Bears remain focused on investing over $2 billion to build a publicly owned enclosed stadium on Chicago's lakefront while reevaluating the feasibility of a development in Bronzeville. That being said, we remain significant landowners in Arlington Heights and establishing a framework for potential future development planning, financing and property tax certainty has been a priority since the land was purchased. We continue to have productive conversations with the village and school districts and are aligned on a framework should we choose to explore a potential development."